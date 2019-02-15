Inmate, 71, dies at Northern Nevada prison

Richard Jackson, 71 (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate in a Northern Nevada prison died Wednesday morning, the state Department of Corrections announced Thursday.

Richard Jackson, 71, died at about 7 a.m. Wednesday morning in the hospice care wing of the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, the department said. Jackson was admitted from Clark County and arrived at the prison on Nov. 20, 2017.

His sentence was eight to 20 years for driving under the influence causing death or substantial bodily harm, the department said.

An autopsy will be scheduled with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.