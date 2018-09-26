Inmate convicted of attempted sexual assault dies at 81

Arsenio Martinez-Lamas died about 8:20 p.m. Sunday at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center’s Regional Medical Facility, the department said in a release Tuesday.

A 81-year-old inmate died Sunday in a Carson City prison, the Nevada Department of Corrections said.

Arsenio Martinez-Lamas died about 8:20 p.m. Sunday at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center’s Regional Medical Facility, the department said in a release Tuesday. Martinez-Lamas was committed from Clark County on July 23, 2015.

He was serving a 8- to 20-year sentence for attempted sexual assault of a victim younger than 16 and attempted lewdness with a minor.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner will determine Martinez-Lamas’ cause and manner of death, the release said.

