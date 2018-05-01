Inmate dies in Northern Nevada prison

An inmate at a Northern Nevada state prison died last week, prison officials announced Tuesday.

Bruce Wilkie (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Bruce E. Wilkie, 61, died Friday at a hospital in Carson City. He was serving a life sentence at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center for a murder conviction, officials said. He was sent to the prison from Clark County in December 1992.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner will release his cause of death after an autopsy is conducted, officials said.

