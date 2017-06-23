ad-fullscreen
Crime

Inmate dies in state prison infirmary

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2017 - 5:47 pm
 

A 49-year-old inmate died in custody Wednesday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

William Wright died Wednesday in the infirmary at High Desert State Prison, about 30 miles north of Las Vegas, NDOC spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.

Wright was imprisoned in March 2006 and was serving a 42-year sentence for kidnapping and use of a deadly weapon, Keast said.

The Clark County coroner will determine Wright’s cause of death. His relatives have been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

