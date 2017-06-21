Inmate from Clark County dies in Northern Nevada prison

Darrell Pollock (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate from Clark County died Monday in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Darrell Pollock, 64, died in the Regional Medical Facility, which is located inside the correctional center, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.

Pollock was convicted of battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm in Clark County and was sentenced to serve 62 to 156 months on Oct. 31, 2012, the report said.

His cause and manner of death had not been determined by the coroner as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Corrections department had previously reported the death of another inmate, Duke Frederick Cranford, 63, at the medical facility on Monday. Cranford died within a few minutes of Pollock, but their deaths are unrelated, Keast said.

