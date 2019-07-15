Inmate sentenced for DUI dies in Nevada prison

A 63-year-old man serving time for DUI was found dead inside of his cell Monday morning at a Nevada prison.

A 63-year-old man serving time for DUI died Monday morning at a Nevada prison, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Lynn Haynie was discovered unresponsive in his cell about 8:20 a.m. in the infirmary, and he died despite staff performing CPR, a release said.

Haynie was committed to the prison system out of Clark County on Nov. 18, 2015. He was serving 48 to 120 months for DUI at High Desert State Prison, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas, corrections records show.

An autopsy will be scheduled, but it appeared he died of natural causes “due to long-standing medical conditions,” the release said.

