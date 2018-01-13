Inmate serving life sentence dies at Carson City prison

Nathan F. Kimmel was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the October 1976 stabbing deaths of Harold Wilson and Ralph Alfonzo, two black convicts.

Nathan Kimmel (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 76-year-old man died Tuesday after spending most of his life behind bars in connection with a deadly 1976 racially charged prison riot in Carson City.

Nathan F. Kimmel died just before 4:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center’s medical facility in Carson City, the state Department of Corrections confirmed Thursday.

Kimmel was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the October 1976 stabbing deaths of Harold Wilson and Ralph Alfonzo, two black convicts.

The race riot also left at least six other black inmates wounded. They were Willie Bradley, Richard Dyer, Bobby Ford, Charles Mitchell, Everett Schofield and Gregory Tyus.

A total of 18 white and Native American inmates were originally charged in the case. Kimmel and his codefendant, Raymond Lovell, were found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors during the trial described the slayings as a well-planned attack which led to the “execution” of the two black inmates, The Associated Press reported in 1978.

The Carson City coroner will determine Kimmel’s official cause and manner of death.

