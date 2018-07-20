Inmate who walked away from Las Vegas cleanup crew recaptured

An inmate who walked away from a cleanup crew last week in the northwest Las Vegas Valley is back in custody, authorities said.

Jason White (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Jason White, 37, was taken back into custody early Thursday without incident at a residence near West Craig Road and North Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. He is being held at High Desert State Prison.

The minimum-security inmate had escaped July 13 while working with a cleanup crew near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Torrey Pines Avenue. He was assigned at the time to Three Lakes Valley Conservation Camp, roughly 30 miles north of Las Vegas.

White is serving is serving 38 to 120 months for larceny, burglary, domestic battery and a gun charge for possessing a weapon as a felon, the department said.

