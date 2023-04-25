83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Jewish teen who had apparent swastika scratched onto back gets legal help

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2023 - 7:04 pm
 
Clark High School (Google maps)
Clark High School (Google maps)

A New York City-based organization announced Monday that it’s representing a 17-year-old student who allegedly had a swastika scratched into his back last month at Clark High School.

The Lawfare Project said in a news release that the teen — who is Jewish — was wearing a yarmulke at the time of the alleged attack.

The student, who is nonverbal, attended the school with a service dog, and was pulled from class after his mother discovered the marking, according to the release.

The Lawfare Project — which takes legal action involving the rights of Jewish people worldwide — says the culprits haven’t been caught “due to the apparent absence of security cameras in the school.”

“Antisemitic hate is no longer hiding in the shadows and in the darkest corners of the internet,” Brooke Goldstein, founder and executive director of The Lawfare Project, said in the release. “To attack an autistic child in a public place shows the brazen level of hatred people will display to harm the Jewish community. Our team will work with the victim and his family to ensure that the individual or individuals responsible for this will be held accountable.”

Other organizations — including the Israeli-American Council and Anti-Defamation League — have issued statements condemning the incident.

The Clark County School District said its police department took a report about the injuries in mid-March, but an investigation found “no evidence that would indicate the origin of the injuries,” according to the statement issued earlier this month.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
2
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
3
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
4
Here’s the Raiders’ 12 picks from a mock draft simulator
Here’s the Raiders’ 12 picks from a mock draft simulator
5
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
9 teenagers injured in a Texas prom after-party shooting
By Acacia Coronado Associated Press

Nine teenagers were found shot in an east Texas residence early Sunday at a prom after-party attended by hundreds, local officials said a statement.

More stories for you
Jewish student has apparent swastika scratched onto his back while at school
Jewish student has apparent swastika scratched onto his back while at school
CCSD fires substitute who wrote racial slur on junior high whiteboard
CCSD fires substitute who wrote racial slur on junior high whiteboard
‘Rising violence’: CCSD teachers injured by students push for law changes
‘Rising violence’: CCSD teachers injured by students push for law changes
Juvenile charged after report of gun at Shadow Ridge High School
Juvenile charged after report of gun at Shadow Ridge High School
ACLU sues CCSD for Durango High altercation video, records
ACLU sues CCSD for Durango High altercation video, records
Ex-Durango coach says administrator’s racist actions led to resignation
Ex-Durango coach says administrator’s racist actions led to resignation