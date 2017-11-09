Judge postpones scheduled execution of Nevada inmate

A judge on Thursday postponed the execution of twice convicted murderer Scott Dozier, who was set to die early next week.

A judge on Thursday postponed the execution of twice convicted murderer Scott Dozier, who was set to die early next week.

At Thursday’s hearing, lawyers for the Nevada Department of Corrections presented a copy of the state’s execution protocol signed by the warden of Ely State Prison.

In recent months, Dozier’s lawyers have pushed to ensure that his lethal injection would not cause suffering, but they have not asked the judge to stay the execution, standing by an agreement with the man convicted of two murders.

Dozier, who first requested last year that his appeals stop, told District Judge Jennifer Togliatti on Wednesday that he was “98.76 percent certain nothing is going to change.”

Dozier, 46, would be the first inmate executed in Nevada since 2006.

A Clark County jury convicted him in September 2007 of killing 22-year-old Jeremiah Miller at the now-closed La Concha Motel. In 2005, Dozier was convicted in Arizona of second-degree murder in another case.

