Kidnap suspect in custody after barricade event in North Las Vegas
An investigation into a reported kidnapping led police to surround a North Las Vegas apartment complex Monday morning and take a suspect into custody.
North Las Vegas Officer Alexander Cuevas said at 12:20 a.m. the police department received a call of a possible kidnapping in the 3200 block of North Fountain Falls Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street.
Cuevas said an investigation had prompted police to surround a residence where a suspect was believed to be holed up and take the man into custody around 10 a.m.
During the standoff, multiple streets, including Simmons Street, were closed, and traffic on Cheyenne Avenue was also restricted. Las Vegas police were assisting in directing traffic.
Chyenne Avenue was being reopened to traffic about 10:25 a.m., police said.
Further details were not immediately available.
