Crime

Kidnap suspect in custody after barricade event in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2020 - 9:25 am
 
Updated December 7, 2020 - 10:59 am
The North Las Vegas police investigated a possible kidnapping in the 3200 block of North Fountain Falls Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street, on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A resident at an apartment complex watches as the North Las Vegas police investigate a possible kidnapping in the 3200 block of North Fountain Falls Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street, on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A Metropolitan Police Department officer directs traffic as North Las Vegas police is investigating a possible kidnapping in the 3200 block of North Fountain Falls Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street, on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An investigation into a reported kidnapping led police to surround a North Las Vegas apartment complex Monday morning and take a man into custody.

North Las Vegas Officer Alexander Cuevas said at 12:20 a.m. the police department received a call of a possible kidnapping in the 3200 block of North Fountain Falls Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street.

Cuevas said an investigation had prompted police to surround a residence where a suspect was believed to be holed up and take the man into custody around 10 a.m.

During the standoff, multiple streets, including Simmons Street, were closed, and traffic on Cheyenne Avenue was also restricted. Las Vegas police were assisting in directing traffic.

Chyenne Avenue was being reopened to traffic about 10:25 a.m., police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

