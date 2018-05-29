Las Vegas behavioral health group to pay $1M for Medicaid fraud

We Care Behavioral Health Agency LLC was convicted on a gross misdemeanor charge of intentional failure to maintain adequate records, according to a news release Tuesday from Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s office.

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas counseling and mental health care provider has been fined more than $1 million and placed on three years of probation after fraudulently billing Medicaid.

We Care Behavioral Health Agency LLC was convicted on a gross misdemeanor charge of intentional failure to maintain adequate records, according to a news release Tuesday from Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s office.

The release said the company, which committed the fraud between April 2016 and August 2017, didn’t keep documentation on when or which billed services it actually provided to Medicaid recipients.

“Today’s restitution of over $1 million dollars should send a message of deterrence to Medicaid providers engaging in fraud,” wrote Laxalt, who is running for governor in Nevada.

We Care Behavioral Health Agency did not return a call from the Review-Journal seeking comment.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.