Las Vegas bus attack victim lost eye, police say

Las Vegas police need help in identifying and locating a man who punched a military veteran in his 60s last month on a city bus, causing the man to lose his right eye.

The attack occurred around 5:15 p.m. Dec. 31 and was captured by security cameras on the bus. A video of the attack was released Wednesday by the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, the victim got on the bus on the 1000 block of Shadow Lane, near Charleston and Martin L. King boulevards. After sitting down, a man in his 30s who was seated across from him placed his feet on the victim’s lap.

After the younger man refused to move his feet, the video shows, the veteran pushed the man’s feet from his lap and stood up, at which point the younger man punched the veteran in the face.

The attacker then pulled him up to stand and punched him in the face again, knocking him to the ground, before collecting his things and walking away.

Police said the victim had to have his right eye removed because of his injuries.

The assailant has dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a durag and a blue hooded sweatshirt with the letters “BWA,” police said.

Anyone with information may contact the Metro’s Bolden Area Command investigative section at 702-828-3347. Anonymous tips may be made to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

