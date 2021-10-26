Las Vegas car thief injures officer, civilian

A Las Vegas officer and a civilian were both injured when the driver of a stolen vehicle attempted to flee from police early Tuesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 4 a.m., police spotted a stolen vehicle in the 4900 block of Boulder Highway near East Flamingo Road. The male driver of the stolen vehicle then attempted to drive away and smashed the vehicle into both a police car and another vehicle. An officer and a passenger in the second car were injured. The officer complained of pain and soreness and was driven to an area hospital to get checked out. The passenger in the second car was also transported to the hospital.

The stolen vehicle was later located near East Harmon Avenue.

“Officers set up a perimeter and K9 is currently (5:15 a.m.) searching the area around the 5400 block of Harmon,” Gordon wrote in a text.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

