Las Vegas caregiver accused of stealing $9K from 81-year-old

Jaugust Milligan, 29, faces charges of using a credit or debit card without consent and exploiting an old or vulnerable person for more than $5,000, court records show.

A Las Vegas caregiver was arrested May 9 after he was accused of stealing nearly $9,000 from a patient’s bank account in 2018, according to a recently released arrest report.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department report, Milligan “works with elderly people” as a caregiver in the memory care department of an unnamed facility.

An 81-year-old man with Parkinson’s disease has a debit card that a longtime friend holds onto so that caregivers can take him to golf or get food, the report said. The friend noticed that $8,958.94 was charged to the card between May 11 and June 16 of 2018 from companies such as Airbnb, PayPal and Amazon, according to the report.

The card was canceled, and the friend opened a new card with $500 for the 81-year-old to use. He gave the card to the facility on July 30, 2018, and asked Milligan if there had been any unusual visitors at the facility, the report said.

“Well, there’s so many people that work here you could never know who was making those charges,” Milligan said, according to the report.

The friend reported the incident to police, who determined that Milligan had spent the money on lodging and “Square Cash” transactions and paid $425 to Cox Communications for his mother’s cable bill, according to the report. Milligan’s mother told police that her son had paid her bill, but said she didn’t know the money had been stolen.

A warrant was issued for Milligan’s arrest on July 29, 2019, according to court records. Milligan has a criminal history including several theft convictions in Texas, the report said.

Milligan was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on May 9 but did not show up in jail records on Thursday. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 8.

