Las Vegas couple arrested after baby suffers head injuries

Christopher Gonzalez and Cortnee Woltz (Metropolitan Police Department)

A couple face child abuse charges after their 5-month-old daughter suffered injuries to her head and neck.

Cortnee Woltz, 28, and Christopher Gonzalez, 30, were arrested on July 21 at their northwest Las Vegas home. They are no longer in custody because the the Clark County district attorney’s office requested 90 days to formally file charges.

On Jan. 12, their daughter was taken to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center after Gonzalez noticed the baby was choking. The hospital found she had a skull fracture, multiple brain bleeds, a lump on the top of her head and a golf ball-size lump on the left side of her head, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

When questioned by police, both parents described instances when the child’s head had accidentally hit a table.

The baby was taken to University Medical Center the same day.

X-rays revealed that the child had a clavicle fracture, a retinal hemorrhage and multiple injuries to her cervical spine.

A doctor told police that the child’s injuries were likely caused by the baby being struck against something and “were abusive in nature,” according to the report.

Woltz and Gonzalez are due in court on Oct. 24.

