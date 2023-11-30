60°F
Crime

Las Vegas doctor convicted of unlawfully distributing opioids

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2023 - 12:41 pm
 
(Review-Journal file)
(Review-Journal file)

A Las Vegas doctor was convicted of unlawfully distributing opioids in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

A federal jury found Dr. William Alvear guilty of three counts of distributing a Schedule II controlled substance and five counts of distributing or dispensing a Schedule IV controlled substance, U.S. Attorney Jason Frierson and FBI Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans announced Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Alvear, 68, unlawfully distributed the opioid pain medication hydrocodone without a legitimate medical purpose. He was also accused of distributing and dispensing alprazolam, a drug better known by the brand name Xanax that is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

Both drugs have the potential for abuse and can lead to physical or psychological dependence, according to experts.

Alvear faces a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

In 2016, he pleaded guilty to taking $5,400 in kickbacks to refer Medicare patients to a home health agency.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

