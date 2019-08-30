Las Vegas DUI lawyer arrested after suspected DUI crash

A Las Vegas DUI defense attorney was arrested early Friday on suspicion of DUI after a crash in the southeast valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Garrett Tanji Ogata, 54 (NHP)

Nevada Highway Patrol officers respond to a crash at the 215 Beltway and Eastern Avenue on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (NHP)

A DUI defense lawyer was arrested early Friday on suspicion of DUI after a crash in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Garrett Ogata, 54, was arrested on suspicion of second-offense DUI, failure to use due care and driving without a valid driver’s license, all misdemeanors, a Highway Patrol news release said. According to Ogata’s website, he “focuses his practice in DUI defense and criminal defense.”

Officers were called about 2:30 a.m. Friday to a crash at the 215 Beltway and Eastern Avenue involving an Aston Martin and Toyota SUV. The two occupants in the Toyota were hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, the Highway Patrol said.

Ogata was driving the Aston Martin. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

