Las Vegas fire investigators say car fire was arson

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A car fire on Sunday in the northwest valley has been ruled an arson, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the 2200 block of Pioneer Way, near South Buffalo Drive and West Sahara Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m. to reports of a car on fire, the department said in a news release.

Crews found a car heavily involved with fire that was extending to a carport over the driveway, the release said. The car was quickly extinguished, according to the release. The main house was not damaged by the fire.

Arson investigators were contacted, and several neighbors provided security videos that showed the fire was intentionally set. The car, a sports car converted to look like a Ferrari, sustained about $30,000 in damage, the release said.

The video showed a car stopping in front of the home and an individual approaching the a car, followed by a large intense flash. The individual returned to the vehicle and fled the scene as fire erupted from the car in the driveway, it said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the arson unit at 702-383-2888 or they can leave their information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

