Crime

Las Vegas funeral home on lockdown due to armed man in cemetery

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2017 - 10:51 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department has locked down a funeral home near McCarran International Airport because of an armed man in the cemetery.

Police responded to reports of a gunman at the Davis Funeral Home on Eastern Avenue and Patrick Lane about 10 a.m. Sunday.

Police are negotiating with the man and have shut down Eastern Avenue in both directions between Sunset Road and Patrick Lane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

 

