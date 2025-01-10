Las Vegas healthcare business locked down office after shooting threat

A healthcare business locked down its Spring Valley office after a man threatened to “shoot up” the business, records show.

A healthcare business locked down its Spring Valley office after a man threatened to “shoot up” the business, records show.

Stevie Adams, 35, was arrested Dec. 30 after going on what one employee described as a “profane tirade” during a phone call from Molina Healthcare, a healthcare company with a local office in Spring Valley, according to Adams’ arrest report.

Adams was charged with making a threat or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism, court records show.

During the phone call, Adams expressed his discontent with Molina Healthcare, an employee said in an interview with police. When the employee ended the phone call, Adams called back. He asked for the location of the office before saying he wanted to “shoot the place,” the report said.

Adams told the employee he didn’t feel like he was being listened to, according to the report. The employee soon disconnected the phone call and alerted the healthcare company’s 911 dispatch system, something that Justin Collins, a corporate investigator for Molina Healthcare, told police was “out of the ordinary for the call takers to do” and “immediately alarming to see,” the report said.

Collins alerted the appropriate chain of command, shutting down the Molina Healthcare office located at 8329 West Sunset Road. Armed security were also assigned to the office, according to the report.

While Collins said Molina Healthcare employees often receive threats, the company only takes drastic measures when the threat is direct and legitimate, according to police. The office was placed on lockdown until police arrived.

In an interview with Metropolitan Police Department detectives, Adams said he has had “multiple on-going medical issues” with his hip after being injured in a car crash when he was 9 years old.

Adams told officers he suffered a traumatic brain injury and sometimes has “black out” moments, adding that he did not remember the phone conversation with the Molina Healthcare employee, police said. Working while raising three 6-year-old girls had also been causing him stress, Adams told the detectives.

He also told police that he did not have any ill will towards the company, which had been helping him get home visits from nurses and physical therapists, and did not want to hurt anyone.

Adams, who was previously charged with battery and destruction of property, was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm, the report said. When officers conducted a search warrant on the evening of Adams’ arrest, they found a pistol inside of his truck.

Court records show Adams’ bail was set at $1 million. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 21.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estelleatkinson.bsky.social on Bluesky and @estellelilym on X.