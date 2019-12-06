Las Vegas high school teacher arrested on lewdness charge

Police, who announced the arrest of Matthew Bidart, 27, on Friday, said the incident for which he was taken into custody did not appear to involve contact with students.

Matthew Bidart (Clark County School District Police Department)

Clark County School District police arrested a 27-year-old teacher at Del Sol Academy in Las Vegas this week on charges of open and gross lewdness.

Police announced Friday the arrest of Matthew Bidart on Thursday, saying the incident for which he was taken into custody did not appear to involve contact with students.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began in November, police said in a statement. Bidart was placed on indefinite suspension that month. He has worked for the district since April 2017.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

