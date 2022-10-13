Las Vegas man arrested, suspected of kidnapping woman, 3 kids

Justin Carter is accused of trying to stab a woman and kidnapping her and her three children at knifepoint, the Mesquite Police Department said.

Justin Junius Carter (Mesquite Police Department)

A Las Vegas man tried to stab a woman and kidnapped her and her three children at knifepoint, police said.

Justin Junius Carter, 34, was arrested Monday after a woman called 911 just after midnight while in a moving car. She was able to briefly notify the Mesquite Police Department that she was in danger.

Police found and stopped a car that was being driven by Carter with a woman and her three children inside. Carter allegedly tried to stab the woman while they were in Las Vegas and then kidnapped the woman and her children and drove them to Mesquite, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

Carter was arrested and charged with four counts of kidnapping, domestic battery, attempted murder and coercion domestic violence with the threat of or use of force, court records show.

“The bravery of this woman and her children cannot be overstated,” Mesquite Police Chief MaQuade Chesley said in a statement. “They maintained their composure, and she bravely created a plan in her head to call for help as soon as she could.”

Carter pleaded guilty in November 2012 to assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at an occupied structure or vehicle. He was placed on probation for a maximum of five years, district court records show.

He remains in custody on $500,000 bail and is due in court on Oct. 26.

