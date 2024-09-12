98°F
Crime

Las Vegas man defrauded PAC donors; pleads guilty, prosecutors say

FILE - FBI personnel remove boxes and computers from a home on the corner of West La Madre Way ...
FILE - FBI personnel remove boxes and computers from a home on the corner of West La Madre Way and Conough Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2024 - 5:25 pm
 

A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty to a federal fraud-related charge in New York after he used his telemarketing call center business to defraud PAC donors, federal prosecutors announced.

Richard Zeitlin, 54, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced in a news release.

“Richard Zeitlin used his telemarketing business to deceive donors into believing they were contributing to charitable causes when, in reality, their money was diverted to political action committees,” said Damiam Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, in a statement. “Zeitlin’s fraudulent actions not only undermined the trust of donors but also exploited their goodwill for personal gain.”

Prosecutors said the defrauding of donors happened from at least 2017 to 2020.

Last July, a federal judge refused to release Zeitlin a day after he was arrested on charges of defrauding donors who gave to charities and political action committees.

The longtime operator of Zeitlin Call Centers was arrested the same day FBI agents raided his multimillion-dollar home in Las Vegas and an indictment on the wire fraud case was unsealed in the Southern District of New York.

The telemarketer’s fundraising network raised millions for PACs and charities, but spent little, if any, on their purported causes, according to a 2019 investigation by a journalism nonprofit.

Zeitlin faces a maximum of 25 years in prison, the news release said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

