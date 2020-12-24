Las Vegas man faces attempted murder charge in mall beating

Police said the beating was captured on video surveillance. The victim suffered a broken nose, a broken jaw, lacerations and bruising.

Elias Richardson-Brock (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 19-year-old Las Vegas man has been arrested in what police describe as the life-threatening beating of a man at a local mall.

Elias Richardson-Brock is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, robbery and battery in the Dec. 16 attack at the Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane. Las Vegas police said in an arrest report for Richardson-Brock they were called to the mall at 8:14 p.m. for a report of a fight and a man down.

Witnesses told police they saw a group of males in a confrontation with another group of males when a suspect, identified by police as Richardson-Brock, punched an individual from behind. The victim was knocked unconscious as Richardson-Brock and an unidentified juvenile repeatedly punched, then stomped on the victim’s head, police said.

“As he was unconscious and not able to defend himself, Richardson and (the juvenile) stomped and punched his face several times,” police said. “Richardson and (the juvenile’s) actions demonstrated their intentions to kill (the victim.) He was laid on the ground still and almost beat to death.”

Police said the beating was captured on video surveillance. The victim suffered a broken nose, a broken jaw, lacerations and bruising.

“Doctors were concerned about his injuries and a brain bleed which could have led to his demise,” police said.

When police interviewed Richardson-Brock, he said two groups of men were arguing and that he ran up and punched the victim.

“Richardson was enraged and seeing ‘black,’” police said. “Richardson ripped a bag off the victim because he thought there was a gun inside and he did not want to be shot.”

A status check on the case is scheduled for Las Vegas Justice Court on Dec. 30.

