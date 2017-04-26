Las Vegas middle school student who brought handgun to school in custody

Findlay Middle School (Google Street View)

A middle school student who brought a handgun to school Wednesday is in custody, Clark County School District police said.

About 10:30 a.m., CCSD police were called to Findlay Middle School, 333 W. Tropical Parkway, for reports of an armed eighth-grade student.

The North Las Vegas middle school was on lockdown for about 30 minutes, school district police spokesman Ken Young said.

No injuries were reported, Young said; why the student had the small-caliber handgun is unknown.

