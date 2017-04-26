ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Crime

Las Vegas middle school student who brought handgun to school in custody

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2017 - 3:10 pm
 

A middle school student who brought a handgun to school Wednesday is in custody, Clark County School District police said.

About 10:30 a.m., CCSD police were called to Findlay Middle School, 333 W. Tropical Parkway, for reports of an armed eighth-grade student.

The North Las Vegas middle school was on lockdown for about 30 minutes, school district police spokesman Ken Young said.

No injuries were reported, Young said; why the student had the small-caliber handgun is unknown.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like