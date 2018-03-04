Las Vegas police accuse man of selling heroin to undercover cops

Las Vegas police arrested Johan Eduardo Espinoza-Felix, who is accused of selling heroin to officers on multiple occasions, on Wednesday morning at The Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of selling heroin to officers on multiple occasions, police documents show.

Officers arrested Johan Eduardo Espinoza-Felix, 27, Wednesday morning at The Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Espinoza-Felix agreed to meet with an undercover detective at the hotel for a drug deal, an arrest report said.

Metro also conducted a warranted search at an apartment near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street about the same time.

In total, police seized 225.6 grams of heroin and more than $29,000 in cash during the bust, according to the report.

The report states Espinoza-Felix sold heroin to the detective on four previous occasions in the weeks leading up to the arrest.

Prosecutors charged him Friday with several drug-related charges, court records show.

He was in custody at Clark County Detention Center as of Saturday night, and his bail was set at $250,000.

