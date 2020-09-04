Las Vegas police arrest fugitive after high-speed chase

Las Vegas police arrested a “wanted fugitive” in the northeast valley early Friday after he sped away from officers.

Officers were attempting to arrested the man, who was wanted out of another jurisdiction, on the 6300 block of Beige Bluff Street, near Lamb Boulevard and Centennial Parkway, when he sped away, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

He was later arrested near Gowan Road and Brazil Street, east of Civic Center Drive, which is about 6 miles from where he was first pulled over. Police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said a police helicopter followed the suspect as he sped from officers.

Police said drivers should expect delays in the area while officers investigate. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

