Crime

Las Vegas police arrest hit-and-run driver after early morning crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2018 - 8:27 am
 

Las Vegas police detained a man Tuesday morning after a hit-and-run crash in the central valley.

The two-car crash was reported just after 2 a.m. at Torrey Pines Drive and Spring Mountain Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims said.

One of the drivers tried to flee the scene, but police found his damaged vehicle in the area and he was taken into custody. Several occupants from the other vehicle were hospitalized with minor injuries, Sims said.

Police briefly blocked traffic at the intersection while a tow truck arrived. At about 2:30 a.m. the truck towed a sedan with rear-end damage away from the scene.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

