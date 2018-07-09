Las Vegas police arrest suspect who fled after rear-ending squad car

A man, suspected driving under the influence, was arrested Monday morning after he rear-ended a police patrol car and then crashed into a pole in the northeast valley.

The driver rear-ended the patrol car just after 5 a.m. on Nellis Boulevard near Cheyenne Avenue and then fled the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The man then drove to Lamont Street, near Cheyenne, and crashed into a light pole and some shrubbery. Gordon said he was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, and was taken into custody because he appeared to be impaired.

The officer in the patrol car wasn’t hurt but was also taken to the hospital to get checked out, Gordon said.

