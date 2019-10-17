Las Vegas police, Clark County expand gunshot detection technology

Technology designed to detect gunshots will now cover more than 23 square miles of the Las Vegas Valley, expanding on a pilot program that police said contribued to a drop in crime.

This undated file photo shows Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Las Vegas police and Clark County officials on Thursday announced an expansion of gunshot detection technology across the Las Vegas Valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department in 2017 first deployed a pilot program of the technology, known as ShotSpotter, in three Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods. Metro hadn’t disclosed the exact neighborhoods but previously said they were within the department’s southeast, south central and northeast valley patrol areas.

In November last year, police called the pilot program a success, crediting a drop in crime in those neighborhoods, in part, to the acoustic sensors. The technology will now cover more than 23 square miles of the Las Vegas Valley, officials said Thursday.

The sensors listen for loud sounds that resemble gunshots, and if enough sensors are activated, a notification is sent to an acoustic expert at the ShotSpotter company headquarters in Newark, California. The expert determines whether the gunshot detection is legitimate, and if it is, alerts Metro with the time, number and location of the shots.

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, a driving force behind the program’s implementation, also said last year that the county had applied for an $11.5 million grant to expand the technology within the county.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.