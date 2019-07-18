Las Vegas police close streets in barricade incident

Neighbors evacuated their homes or were told to shelter in place Thursday while police respond to a barricade near Smoke Ranch Road and Rancho Drive.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police shut down two streets Thursday in the central valley while they respond to a barricade.

The barricade started about 6:45 a.m. when officers following up on an investigation visited a residence on the 2200 block of North Rancho Drive, near Smoke Ranch Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

One person refused to leave the residence, he said, and police are treating the situation as a barricade.

In the afternoon, police shut down Smoke Ranch between Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive. And Valley Drive, the entrance to a neighborhood on the same block, is also closed at Smoke Ranch, Ocampo-Gomez said.

The barricade was still in progress as of 2 p.m.

Several neighbors evacuated their homes, and others chose to shelter in place, police said.

