Crime

Las Vegas police ‘DUI Blitz’ results in nearly 2 dozen arrests

Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (David Becker/Las ...
Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2024 - 9:26 am
 

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was kept busy on Saturday with drivers suspected of impairment.

The department said its Traffic Bureau, in coordination with the Northeast Area Command and Southeast Area Command, conducted a “DUI Blitz” on Las Vegas Valley roads on Saturday.

As part of the operation, officers made nearly two dozen DUI arrests, according to figures released by the department on Monday.

Las Vegas police said 81 citations were issued and 22 DUI arrests were made. In addition, police said there were five “other arrests.”

While the department did not elaborate further on the “other arrests,” the post did note that one firearm was recovered.

