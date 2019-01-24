Las Vegas police help thwart Lawrence Middle School burglary

Las Vegas police on Thursday morning assisted Clark County School District police in stopping a burglary suspect at Lawrence Middle School in the western valley.

Lawrence Middle School (Google Maps)

Las Vegas police on Thursday morning assisted Clark County School District police in stopping a burglary suspect at Lawrence Middle School in the western valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said a CCSD police officer discovered a man in the lobby area of the school at 4410 S. Juliano Road, carrying a computer around 2:30 a.m.

Gordon said the suspect gained entry into the school by breaking a window.

Metro officers, along with a K9 unit assisted the school police in clearing the school. There were no other suspects and the school was cleared, Gordon said.