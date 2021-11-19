Las Vegas police identify officers involved in fatal shooting

Two Metropolitan Police Department officers involved in the fatal shooting of a bank robbery suspect in northwest Las Vegas were identified Friday.

Two Metropolitan Police Department officers involved in the fatal shooting of a bank robbery suspect Wednesday in northwest Las Vegas were identified Friday as Sgt. Donald Graham and officer Amelia Lukac.

Graham, 59, has been employed by Metro since 1998. Lukac, 40, has been with the department since 2004. Both are assigned to Metro’s northwest area command and are on paid administrative leave.

The identity of the robbery suspect has not been released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Metro Capt. Carlos Hank said the events leading to the shooting started when police received reports of multiple robberies, including one at a bank. Police tracked a suspect to Cheyenne Avenue and Tenaya Way, where the man got out of a vehicle and “produced a handgun,” Hank said. Police then shot him.

He was taken to an unidentified hospital, where he died.

Hank confirmed that the police shooting was connected to an earlier bank robbery, but police have not elaborated. Police are expected to release more information on the shooting during a future briefing.

