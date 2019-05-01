Las Vegas police investigate barricade in south valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade situation in the south valley on Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives began following up on an investigation about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. A person is inside a home in the area of Bermuda Road and Cactus Avenue, east of Las Vegas Boulevard South, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are treating the situation as a barricade until the person comes out of the house, she said. It was unclear if the person was armed or alone.

Further information was not immediately available.

