Las Vegas police investigating barricade in northwest valley

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation in the northwest valley Saturday afternoon.

About 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a carjacking on the 8100 block of West Charleston Blvd., Metro Lt. Richard Myers said.

The investigation led officers to a home in the area of Grand Teton and Durango Drives where a possible suspect is refusing to exit the residence.

Metro’s SWAT team has arrived on scene and the public is advised to avoid the area.

No further information is immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

36.306594, -115.278660