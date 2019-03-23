Las Vegas police investigating barricade in northwest valley

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation in the northwest valley Saturday afternoon.
About 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a carjacking on the 8100 block of West Charleston Blvd., Metro Lt. Richard Myers said.
The investigation led officers to a home in the area of Grand Teton and Durango Drives where a possible suspect is refusing to exit the residence.
More officers arriving on scene. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/PsXlw3qnmL
— Jessica Terrones (@JessATerrones) March 23, 2019
Metro’s SWAT team has arrived on scene and the public is advised to avoid the area.
No further information is immediately available.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
