Las Vegas police looking for suspects in radar gun theft

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying two people suspected of stealing an officer’s radar gun in late June.
At about 10:30 a.m. on June 20, an officer parked his police motorcycle in the parking lot at 9475 W. Desert Inn Road near a Chevron gas station. When the officer returned to the parking lot his radar gun, kept in a holder on the side of the motorcycle, was missing, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.
A white man and woman are suspected of taking the gun before driving off in a silver four-door sedan.
Anyone with information can call Metro Spring Valley Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-2639. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading to an arrest or indictment are eligible for a cash reward.
9475 W. Desert Inn Road, las vegas, nv