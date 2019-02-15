Las Vegas police nab theft suspect on McCarran airfield after chase

A Southwest Airlines jetliner makes its approach to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas in 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who allegedly stole items from a gas station was taken into custody after leading police on a short foot chase onto the McCarran International Airport airfield Friday afternoon.

The theft was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at a gas station near Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. When officers arrived, the man ran, leading officers onto airport property near the UPS hub, according to Las Vegas police spokesman Jay Rivera.

He was taken into custody shortly thereafter, Rivera said. It was not clear what items were taken from the gas station.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said the incident did not affect any airport operations.

“When it comes to perimeter security, it’s about detection, response and control,” she said. “And in this case, all three of those happened in a timely manner.”

She said the man did not make it onto a runway before police caught up to him.

The breach was detected immediately, she said, adding that the amount of time the man was actually on airport property “was minimal.”

No other details were immediately available.

