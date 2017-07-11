Las Vegas police need help finding bar robbers

Police need help finding the two men who robbed a Las Vegas bar last month.

Five Star Tavern located on 2425 N. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Google Street View)

About 4:20 a.m. on June 22, two armed men forced patrons and employees to lie on the ground as they robbed the Five Star Tavern located at 2425 N. Rainbow Blvd. Both robbers had their faces covered and were wearing all black clothing, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday it is also looking for two witnesses who may have critical information about the incident. The witnesses can be seen in a surveillance video the bar provided to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Las Vegas police. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

