Las Vegas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

Clark County jail records show that officer Garrett Spitzmesser, 25, was booked early Wednesday on charges of DUI and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas police officer has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Clark County Detention Center records show that Garrett Spitzmesser, 25, was booked at the jail early Wednesday. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that he is accused of a first offense of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled or prohibited substance and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.

Las Vegas police officer Larry Hadfield confirmed that Spitzmesser has been employed by the Metropolitan Police Department since 2017 and that he was arrested on a DUI charge.

Further details on the circumstances of the arrest were not immediately available. Justice Court records show that Spitzmesser was released from custody on his own recognizance.

A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. A status hearing is scheduled in Justice Court for March 29. Court records do not list an attorney for Spitzmesser.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.