Las Vegas police officer hurt, man arrested in possible DUI crash

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer is hospitalized with serious injuries after a suspected DUI-related crash early Tuesday, according to a department spokesman.

Las Vegas police investigate at Paradise Road near Corporate Drive in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2018, where an officer was struck by a suspected DUI driver. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police investigate at Paradise Road near Corporate Drive in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2018, where an officer was struck by a suspected DUI driver. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer is hospitalized with serious injuries after a suspected DUI crash early Tuesday, according to a department spokesman.

Two police officers, one driving a patrol car and the other on a motorcycle, were away from their vehicles and on foot investigating a crash on Paradise Road near Corporate Drive when one officer was struck by another vehicle about 4:30 a.m., Metro Lt. William Matchko said just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police believe the driver whose car struck the officer was impaired, Matchko said. The suspect, a man in his 20s, was not injured and was arrested at the scene.

Paradise is closed in both directions between Sands Avenue and Flamingo Road. Matchko urged drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.

Paradise Rd Corporate Dr Paradise, NV 89119