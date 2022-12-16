The 28-year-old man was arrested Dec. 10 but has since posted bail.

Jesus Gonzales-Mazo (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas police recruit accused of domestic violence was arrested last week.

On Dec. 10, Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was hired by the department this year and was assigned to the organizational development bureau, but he has since been separated from the department, according to police.

Court records show Gonzales-Mazo posted $15,000 bail and is no longer in custody.

