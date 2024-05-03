74°F
Sex Crimes

18 arrested in Henderson in operation targeting online child sex predators

18 people were arrested in connection with an operation targeting online child sex predators in ...
18 people were arrested in connection with an operation targeting online child sex predators in Henderson. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2024 - 10:01 am
 

A multi-agency operation targeting online child sex predators led to 18 arrests in Henderson last weekend, according to authorities.

The joint operation took place on April 26 and 27, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The operation included detectives and agents from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, to include the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Henderson Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, US Air Force Office of Special Investigation. The Nevada Attorney General participated in organizing and conducting the operation, the release said.

As part of the operation, undercover agents posed as underage juveniles. After being solicited for sex by the adult suspects, a meeting was set up and the suspects were taken into custody, authorities said.

According to LVMPD, those arrested in connection with the operation were Andrew Lashaway, 42; Carlos Gaytan-Nunez, 33; Carmelo Ventura-Arce, 30; David Rivera, 28; David Flores, 30; Derick Coleman, 25; Engels Marcelino, 43; Faustino Ruesga-Valle, 30; Felix Lanz, 32; Fernando Francisco Jr., 35; Heron Cruz, 40; Justin Maynes, 25; Justin Sullivan, 21; Leonardo Bueso, 42; Noel Arciga-Solis, 26, and Michael Torres, 22.

They all face charges of luring a minor with a computer to engage in sex, the release noted.

Authorities also said that Victor Quintana, 37, and Jeremiah Lopez, 24, were arrested and face charges for attempt sexual assault of a minor under 14.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is asked to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

