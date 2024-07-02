Man remains jailed in death of woman found in Las Vegas hotel

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as 30-year-old Larissa Garcia.

Jason Kendall, who has been charged in the delayed death of a woman found in a hotel room, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man facing murder and sexual assault charges in the death of a woman nine days after she was found in a hotel room remained held without bail after a court hearing Tuesday.

On June 12, police responded to Spring Valley hospital after a woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room in the 4300 block of Flamingo Road and transported there. Police did not identify the hotel by name, but the Palms is at 4321 W. Flamingo Road. She was the victim of a possible battery, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release, and died on June 21.

Police said Jason Kendall, 35, turned himself in at Metro headquarters on Friday. He faces charges of open murder, sexual assault, and battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault.

On Monday, the Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Larissa Garcia, 30, of Las Vegas. A determination of the cause and manner of her death is pending, the coroner’s office said.

In court, Kendall appeared stoic. He sat in a chair and looked straight ahead before his case was called.

Special Public Defender Michael Castillo did not ask for bail to be set immediately but said he would reserve the right to request it in writing. Castillo declined to comment after the hearing.

Kendall’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 6.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.