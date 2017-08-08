ad-fullscreen
Crime

Las Vegas police respond to barricade situation in west valley

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2017 - 12:07 pm
 

Las Vegas police have responded to a barricade situation in the west valley.

Police received a call about 7:30 a.m. regarding a domestic dispute between a man and a woman on the 7900 block of Decker Canyon Drive. Police said the man is still alone in the home, but the woman is safely outside.

Police are attempting to communicate with the man, but he is refusing to respond. Police are unsure if the man is armed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

 

