Crime

Las Vegas police responding to barricade situation at The Cosmopolitan

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2017 - 10:30 am
 

Las Vegas Police are attempting to contact a man who barricaded himself in a stolen car at the The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at the The Cosmopolitan, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They located the vehicle but the man inside refused to get out, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco.

It’s unclear if the man is armed and SWAT has not yet been requested, Lourenco said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

TOP NEWS
