Las Vegas police say missing infant, stolen car located

A blue Dodge Charger was stolen Tuesday with an infant in the back seat, but Las Vegas police later announced that the car and child had been found.

(Review-Journal file photo)

A suspect was taken into custody after Las Vegas police recovered a vehicle that was stolen Tuesday morning with an infant in the back seat.

The older-model blue Dodge Charger with temporary plates and the infant were found as of 11:30 a.m. on the 6300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Torrey Pines Drive, less than a mile from where the car was taken.

The carjacking was reported about 10:45 a.m. on the 6500 block of Vegas Drive, according to police call logs.

No other details, such as the infant’s condition or charges that the suspect may face, were released Tuesday.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.