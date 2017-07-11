Las Vegas police seek duo believed to have robbed 2 armored trucks

Police issue surveillance footage showing two men they believe are responsible for robberies in June and July.

Police are seeking the public’s help finding two armed men believed to have carried out a pair of armored truck robberies in Las Vegas since early June. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The first robbery occurred June 5, when the men drove a white sedan up to an armored truck parked in front of a store on the 5300 block of Fort Apache Road and ordered the driver to drop money he had just picked up. The driver complied and the gunmen fled.

On July 5, two gunmen approached an armored truck driver on the 400 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard as he was completing a cash pickup and forced him to drop his bags.

Police believe the same robbers are involved in both incidents.

The first was described as a black male adult, 6 feet 4 inches tall with a heavy build and a dark complexion.

The other was described as a black male adult, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with an athletic build.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.