Las Vegas police, SWAT officers seek man who might be armed

Las Vegas police and SWAT officers continue to search for a man believed to be armed after a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon near Cheyenne Avenue and U.S. Highway 95.

(Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police and SWAT officers are searching for a man believed to be armed after they were called to a domestic disturbance Wednesday in a northwest valley residential area.

Police were called just after 4:10 p.m. to the 3300 block of Winterhaven Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and U.S. Highway 95, after report of a domestic disturbance and a man believed to be armed, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen said.

Police are still determining if the man is inside the building, Larsen said about 6:25 p.m. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.